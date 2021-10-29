New census of part-time Jewish education is collecting crucial info

The Jewish Education Project this week launched a census to learn about enrollment, program venues, staffing, and budgets of various forms of part-time Jewish education.

The census covers congregational schools (i.e. Hebrew schools) and newer models, including independent and/or tutoring programs. Census data will be shared broadly and is designed to advance the collective understanding of the field of Jewish education today.

Rosov Consulting is conducting the census, which will collect information about enrollments pre-COVID-19 and changes in enrollment and program venues over the past and current academic year. This census is the first of supplementary Jewish education since 2006-2007 by Dr. Jack Wertheimer under the auspices of the Avi Chai Foundation; that census explored learning within congregations.

“We appreciate everyone’s participation in the census, from all kinds of part-time Jewish education settings around the country,” says Amanda Winer, Director of Research and Evaluation at The Jewish Education Project.

“The more data we gather, the better informed all in the field will be about who is engaging in part-time Jewish education and where, and how, there is room for growth.”