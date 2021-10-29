Talking Parsha - Chayei Sarah: Why did Eliezer even need a sign?

This week we read the famous story about Eliezer, Avraham's (Abraham's) loyal servant, who goes to Charan (Harran) to find a wife for Yitzchak (Isaac). When Eliezer arrives, he turns to Hashem (G-d) and asks for a specific sign that would show him which girl is the right one.

Many rabbis throughout the generations have discussed and argued if this was a good thing that Eliezer did, or actually a bad thing. One way or another, one has to wonder - why didn't Eliezer simply just ask the people who were around to point him in the direction to Avraham's family...? Isn't that the only instruction he received?

That is what we see Ya'akov (Jacob) do when he goes to find a wife... So why would Eliezer even need a sign? Why didn't Eliezer just ask the people around him - show me Nachor's (Nahor) family? And what important lesson do we learn from Eliezer?