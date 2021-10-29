Former top health official: No need to rush to vaccinate children

Professor Siegal Sadetzki, former head of public health services at the Ministry of Health, was interviewed on Radio 103FM on Thursday and commented on the FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11.

"I do not think it is urgent to vaccinate the children, we have time to act at our leisure. We all see what is happening in Europe, we were intoxicated thinking that everything is behind us after the second vaccination, and then we saw that immunity went down. So we should definitely start treating the virus as one where it would be better for each and every one of us to be vaccinated," she said.

"I do not think it is right to act as if there is gun pointed at our heads," she added, stressing, "The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic. We need to think about what we prefer - illness or vaccination."

Commenting on the threats against senior officials in the Health Ministry, Sadetzki said, "This is pure violence and such a thing must not happen. I too experienced various reactions. Such a thing must not happen."