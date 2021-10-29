The continuum of the generations and life after death

The Torah portion of Chayei Sarah features only two concepts: the death of Sarah and her burial at the "double cave" in Hebron, and Eliezer’s mission to find a wife for Isaac.

Yet a major theme connects these events: the true meaning of the continuum of the generations, and a deeper understanding of Hashem’s promise of life after death.

In this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share some fascinating ideas about this Torah portion and the secret of Sarah’s tent: lessons on life and death, love and marriage, the spiritual preeminence of women, and above all, the legacy bequeathed to us by Abraham and Sarah for all generations.