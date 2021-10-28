Facebook unveils its new name: 'Meta'

The social media platform Facebook will be renamed ‘Meta’, as part of a rebranding of the company and its subsidiary applications.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the change during a live-stream conference Thursday.

"Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can't possibly represent everything that we're doing today, let alone in the future," Zuckerberg said.

The new ‘Meta’ brand will cover not only Facebook, but will include all of the applications and other technologies owned by the company.

The company also unveiled a new logo Thursday at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, replacing its ‘Like’ logo.

The new logo is a blue infinity shape.