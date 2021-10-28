Bennett to hold first meeting with British PM, French Pres.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet next week with a number of leaders and heads of state at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Bennett will meet for the first time since taking office British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In addition, he will meet with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

The Prime Minister will also address the conference participants and present the Israeli perspective in dealing with the climate crisis.

Bennett will also attend the opening ceremony of the conference hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the reception hosted by British Crown Prince Charles.