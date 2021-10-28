MK accuses government of planning 'partitioning' of Western Wall

Noam party chairman MK Avi Maoz delivered a speech in the Knesset plenum against the government's intention to divide the Western Wall. He called the government 'the government of partition', warned that the partition of the Western Wall, 'the beating heart', would lead to the partition of the country.

MK Maoz opened his speech with the words of the late Rabbi Zvi Yehuda HaCohen Kook, which were delivered on the 19th Independence Day of the State of Israel, on the eve of the outbreak of the Six Day War. Rabbi Zvi Yehuda recounted how shocked he was by the partition plan approved on the night of November 29, 1947. "I could not go out and join in the celebration. I could not come to terms with the act, with the same terrible news that the word of G-d would indeed be fulfilled in the prophets: "my land was divided."

MK Maoz described that afterward Rabbi Zvi Yehuda read as a kind of prophecy, “Where is our Hebron? Do we forget it? And where is our Shechem? Do we forget it? .. Where is all the land? Every part and parcel of the four cubits of the land of G-d? Did we manage to give up which millimeter of them? G-d forbid."

MK Maoz attacked the government and called it a "partition government." "Whoever makes an alliance with the Ra'am party and puts it in as a partner in the government causes the division of the land."

In his speech, Maoz detailed the danger he believes exists in the center of the country, from the north, through Wadi Ara, Samaria, Benjamin, Gush Etzion, Judea, Mount Hebron to the Negev coming from Gaza - most of the population is Arab. "This is exactly how we come to the partition plan. And this government, with this partnership and these concessions - like the interior minister who signed the transfer of 1,000 dunams from the Misgav area to the Araba - are realizing the partition plan themselves."

He criticized the government's conduct on the issue of the egalitarian section of the Western Wall. "You are not satisfied with the division of the land. You are going to divide the Western Wall. Whoever divides the Western Wall will end up dividing the land as well. I repeat the call of Rabbi Zvi Yehuda: "and my country was divided! "

"You divide the land and you start with the heart, our beating heart, the Western Wall. From this you will reach the division of the land. Whoever wants to divide starts with the heart, and you are about to start dividing the Western Wall," Maoz warned.