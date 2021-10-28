Don't take the chance of giving Covid to your grandparents

Last Monday I wrote a short piece - on Facebook - explaining why, in spite of getting unpleasant side effects from a third COVID vaccine, I still believe I did the right thing. The piece got unusual responses. Most of these responses comprised attacks on my support for the vaccine. Some were engulfed by underlying hostility; some were intelligent, providing evidence they picked out of the internet including some statistics, which if you care to dig deeper, you may find misleading. (I will explain soon). Some were claiming insane opinions picked out from a fiction series.

Some called me a democrat, as if COVID and the Vaccine is a Democrat plot. (Remember, Trump was the one who made it possible to bring the vaccine in record time while reminding all of us before the election that he deserved the credit for it).

So before I dig in and explain my position on the vaccine, let me remind you that I am an educated person. I was a professor at Northwestern University; Obviously I have a Ph.D. On my last job at a company I was a Vice president at NMS Communications in charge of many hi-tech development, technical support and marketing projects. I was also the US representative to the United Nations writing the standards for voice quality for cellphones, which we all enjoy these days. After retiring, I became an author, I wrote technical as well as fiction books that sold by the many thousands on Amazon and other bookstores. I did consulting to hi-tech companies from all over the world. I also did consulting to Wall Street analysts, who were on the line for grading many hi-tech companies. You may find more details on my website: www.aviperry.org .

I am a Republican, and if you doubt that, check one of my articles from two years ago: /Articles/Article.aspx/23609

I have written many articles since then. They all establish my political orientation very clearly. Still, I do not have to agree with every position that the Republican Party makes, but that does not make me a democrat.

Now, back to what I needed to say.

There is one country in the world, Israel, which could serve as a Vaccine data goldmine and a laboratory with a sample size of more than 8 million people. The first wave of COVID infections, including massive hospitalization and COVID-related death took place between mid-June and the end of September, 2020. There was no vaccine available at that time. The Israeli government reacted with curfews and closures. It worked to stop the spread of the virus. The pandemic went from a 7-day daily average of about 7000 patients, to about 800 by the end of September, 2020. Restrictions were relaxed to save the crumbling economy, and by December 2020, infections started climbing again to reach a 7 day average of 8000 in mid-January. No curfew or closures were imposed.



There is one country in the world, Israel, which could serve as a Vaccine data goldmine and a laboratory with a sample size of more than 8 million people.

By the end of December, Israel embarked on a massive vaccination program by using the Pfizer vaccine. The program continued with a second dose throughout the early spring. By Mid-May, 2021 the 7-day daily average came down to about to 27 patients. This was a dramatic reduction and a clear proof that something miraculous had taken place. The whole country was celebrating with no masks, no restrictions, no COVID. And many days with no deaths.

The information I’m sharing here was not picked out off the internet or off a fake news site. I witnessed it. I was there living the joy.

Now, anyone who denies this success and claims that the vaccine is fake would fail a basic test in arithmetic or he must be Hellen Keller. It’s so obvious that even the Iranian Ayatollah who denies the Holocaust, is not able to refute this.

But what happened next?

The euphoria was pre-mature. The delta variant started appearing in Israel in July of 2021. People were still reliant on their vaccinated immune system and were not taking precautions. The COVID infection rate started climbing quickly, while the vaccine efficacy was diminishing due to its nature where, like the flu shot, its efficacy is diminished over time. The estimated high efficacy is claimed to be 6 months. 7 months post January is August. Vaccinated people were getting infected in August.

You ought to understand that because time plays a role in the vaccine efficacy, that the definition of “Vaccinated” is not necessarily consistent with “Protected”. By September 13, the 7 day daily average of infected people peaked at 9500, while the daily number on that date was 11800. Since then, more people have been vaccinated with the third Pfizer booster due to a concerted governent campaign,, and the infection rate has been dropping dramatically. On September 27, the 7-day daily average was down to 5024, and the actual date number was 4024, pulling the next 7-day average down and confirming the negative trajectory. So once again, The vaccine seems to work, just give it a little more time.

On another topic Israeli statistics show that recently, 17% of unvaccinated people comprise 60% of deaths from COVID. That means that 40% of the rate of death is among vaccinated folks out of remaining 83% of the population, but the definition of vaccinated is not clarified. If they were vaccinated more than 6 months ago then their vaccine has diminished its efficacy, but they are still referred to in the statistics as vaccinated.

One more comment I wanted to respond to. On my previous Facebook piece, several people mentioned that the probability of overcoming COVID is 99.97%. That’s for the entire world population, including all the young and healthy folks. But I am not an average and many of us fall outside the statistics.

Elderly people have a much, much, lower probability of survival after contracting the COVID (I am one of them), I don’t know what it is, but tell this to the nursing homes that Governor Cuomo took such nice care of. Now think of another one, even though you are young and you do not expect to become symptomatic after contracting COVID, you might still transmit it to your grandparents or other elderly folks you may come in contact with, who could die from it. Don’t you need to be careful?

Start thinking.

Dr. Avi Perry, talk show host at Paltalk News Network (PNN), is the author of "Fundamentals of Voice Quality Engineering in Wireless Networks,"and "72 Virgins," a thriller about the covert war on Islamic terror. He was a VP at NMS Communications, a Bell Laboratories - distinguished staff member and manager, as well as a delegate of the US and Lucent Technologies to the ITU—the UN International Standards body in Geneva, a professor at Northwestern University and Intelligence expert for the Israeli Government. He may be reached through his web site www.aviperry.org