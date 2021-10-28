New York, New York ... a helluva town?

When New York Mayor Bill de Blasio allowed the inmates to run loose to ransack luxury stores and to attack residents and police, he set the stage for a major reset in New York. President Joe Biden by his COVID-19 policies and Vice President Kamala Harris by her refusal to correct the immigration issue at the southern border are by their decisions encouraging his reset.

The damage the mayor’s actions are causing the city is huge (probably immeasurable at this time). Sensible residents of Manhattan, who could leave New York, have left; those, who couldn’t leave, remain. They foolishly hope that life under de Blasio’s rule will return to normality.

Although the ineptitude of the current ruling class has become obvious to most Americans, some Americans still tolerate and justify it. By so doing, they are encouraging the Biden Administration (and the mob collectively called the Deep State) to run wild everywhere, sneering and clashing (directly or indirectly) with anyone who doesn’t support their Progressive ideas. As a result, many New York citizens are being silenced and forced to accept the Progressive trends in order to survive. If this continues, and if this isn’t halted by common sense, the future for New York City (and America) will be affected, and maybe even help the country slide toward communism.



The social upheaval that has resulted after the Biden Administration’s election is pushing America over the edge, causing a free fall. Will America survive the social change and land safely, or will it splatter?

Because of New York’s strong influence on the rest of the country, I decided to visit the city and measure for myself what was happening there. The news reports that I was receiving in Virginia, where I live, were no longer noticeably damning. Was this because de Blasio was coming to his senses, after Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned in shame, or was this because the government news network was silencing critical information about what was happening in the city?

I was pleased to note during my brief visit to the city that the Times Square billboards still light up the area brazenly, turning night to day, and that many Broadway theaters were open and were filling to capacity with theatergoers willing to spend scandalous amounts of money for seats. Some of the once popular Broadway area haunts, though, like Sardi’s and the Algonquin were closed, but for those who didn’t know better, life seemed brisk and normal.

In general, Broadway still attracted its share of tourists, delinquents, freaks, and bums, maybe not as abundantly as it had in the past, but sufficiently to give life to the Square. The big difference, though, from my perspective, was everyone seemed on guard, uncomfortably restrained by the heavy police presence. Although the area was seemingly safe, it still reminded me of a third-world country, as the pot-smoking crowd tried to create “fun” and get attention with fantasy costumes and street calisthenics. For me it, though, all came off as a cheap revival of Tennessee Williams’ El Camino Real – a disturbing play heavily tainted with despair and depravity.

Although traffic still moved at bumper-to-bumper speed, the city was now off limits to those without a vaccine passport. To get lodging or food or enter a public building, New Yorkers and visitors had to show it when requested. This has become troublesome news for some residents as it seems that the National Institute of Health (NIH), where the virus guru, Dr. Anthony Fauci, works, has admitted financing the COVID-19 research in Wuhan, China. This has led to much anger, but to travel and to enter restaurants, schools, public buildings, and hotels, New Yorkers must be masked and willing to prove their vaccination status upon request. Many of those who can’t are losing their jobs and their right to move about the city freely.

Another matter, which hasn’t caught national headlines yet, was noted by my travel companion after she returned to Harvard Club (where we were staying). During her hike to SoHo, she was blessed with exposure to the acidic smell of urine in the air. Could this have been a gift from the hundreds of thousands, maybe even millions of third-world citizens whom the Biden Administration admitted to America unvetted, and have our parks and streets (as in San Francisco) become our new toilets?

Although there are many reasons for the failure of New York, besides the poor management by the political elite, the most damaging is New Yorker’s (and the American public’s) willingness to accept globalist ideas. Today two groups of people are at war in the country – one is ruled by reason and the other by madness. New York is demonstrating the latter.

Another trend that is attempting to modify the life of New Yorkers (and Americans) is the educator’s determination to indoctrinate children by teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT). Parents opposing this trend to inculcate Marxist ideas (especially race theory) into the American schools are being labeled as “domestic terrorists” in an effort to silence them. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has responded by requesting the FBI to investigate. What is ultimately decided by the Biden-elected Attorney General, after the investigation, probably won’t be good for the country.

On a more subtle level, Hollywood and Broadway are making their contribution to the big reset by producing movies like 1776, which portray our greatest Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson, as a horny husband, more committed to sex than writing the Declaration of Independence. In the overly rated, unintelligible hip-hop musical Hamilton, Hamilton is permitted to ooze distain for Jefferson without giving solid reason for it. By playing with important ideas and concealing their true meaning, Broadway and Hollywood are surgically inserting their second-rate Marxist ideas into the minds of their public.

No attempt is given honestly to express which one of the two men is the most noble – Thomas Jefferson, the creator of the Declaration of Independence (“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal”) or statist Alexander Hamilton who masterminded a strong central banking system (to control the availability of money and credit)?

To underscore the play’s purpose, the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda made national headlines by allowing one of his stars to step out of character to lecture Vice President-elect Mike Pence whom he knew was in the audience. By this action, Miranda identified himself as another second-class thinker and political activist. Instead of using the play to ennoble Jefferson’s great ideas (as expressed in the Declaration of Independence), he chose to use the Hamilton character to vilify Jefferson and use Pence’s presence in the audience to express his disdain for political sensibility for the pleasure of the stone-brain, give-me-big-government mob.

After seeing what the Biden Administration has done to America (by comparing it to what the Trump Administration had done for America), it doesn’t take a genius to understand what de Blasio and his gang will do to New York city.

Sadly, under his management, New York, which was once a helluva town, has gone to pot.

