Elkin in Jordan Valley: We will develop region as has not been done in years

Housing and Construction Minister Ze'ev Elkin visited the Jordan Valley Regional Council today (Thursday) and met with Council Chairman David Elhayani.

The two discussed plans to promote and strengthen the area in cooperation with the ministry and the council, along with other bodies including the Settlement Division.

Today, about 1,500 families, constituting about 6,400 people. live in the Jordan Valley Regional Council.

"The Jordan Valley, like the Golan Heights and other areas along the eastern strip of the State of Israel, is a region of strategic importance, vital to the security of the state and its future and is an integral part of the Zionist enterprise's vision. We will help settle there as they have not done for many years and work to develop the Jordan Valley," Elkin said.

Council Chairman David Elhayani added, "The potential exists for young families to come to the Jordan Valley. The accelerated development is what will bring young people to build houses in the Jordan Valley and enjoy quality education, community, private land and quality of life."

Settlement Division chairman Yishai Merling has pledged that his office will take part in everything needed to develop the Jordan Valley “During the Corona period we saw a huge jump in the demand for housing in the countryside. The Settlement Division will take part in everything that is required in terms of infrastructure, society and absorption, and more in order to provide assistance to the program."