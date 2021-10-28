Defiant Joint List chairman says he'd hit Itamar Ben Gvir again

MK Ayman Odeh, the chairman of the Joint List party, was interviewed by Galei Tzahal on Thursday morning and discussed his altercation with MK Itamar Ben Gvir at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot last week.

When Ben Gvir arrived at Kaplan hospital, he found Odeh already there. Determined to prevent Ben Gvir from gaining access to the room where a terrorist was being treated, the Joint List chairman physically blocked Ben Gvir and shoved him away. Ben Gvir then shoved him back.

When asked by his interviewer whether he would do it again, Odeh replied: “Yes.”

Responding to Odeh’s defiance, Ben Gvir said: “The terrorist Ayman Odeh is still proud of raising his hands against me – even while he pretends to speak out against crime and violence in the Arab sector. And when he was asked if he would do it again, he says yes, he would.

“Where are the Israeli police who have yet to investigate him? Where is [attorney-general] Avichai Mandelblit – where has he disappeared to?”

Ben Gvir added: “MK Odeh is a supporter of terrorism and a danger to the public. He is a ticking time-bomb. Today it’s me, but tomorrow it could be you.”