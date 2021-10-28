Gush Etzion daycare worker suspected of child abuse

A 32-year-old woman who works at a daycare in a Gush Etzion town was arrested Wednesday by Israel Police on suspicion of abusing helpless individuals.

The investigation was opened following complaints received from parents whose children are enrolled in the daycare center. Upon receipt of the complaints, Israel Police opened an investigation, arresting the suspected worker following her interrogation, and detaining the daycare's manager for questioning.

The manager is suspected of failing to report abuse.

According to Maariv, police have footage of serious incidents which are believed to have been carried out by the worker, and which cannot be detailed at this stage.

On Thursday the suspect will be brought to the Jerusalem Magistrates Court for an extension of her arrest.

The police investigation is ongoing.