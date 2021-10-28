Breaking the Silence meets with Ilhan Omar, discusses 'settler violence'

Leaders of the leftist organization "Breaking the Silence" met with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the US, and spoke with her about recent decisions of the Israeli government.

"We've just finished an excellent meeting with Ilhan Omar and her staffers", the organization wrote on social media, "We spoke about the ever-increasing entrenchment of the occupation, the six Palestinian human rights NGOs who were disgracefully outlawed last week, and the surge in settler violence against Palestinians."

In a tweet several hours earlier, the group said it had also met with Michigan Congressman Andy Levin and had discussed "the situation on the ground in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the continued rise in settler violence and the disgraceful decision last Friday to criminalize Palestinian human rights NGOs."