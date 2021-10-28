Confirmed: US needs Israel's consent to reopen Jerusalem consulate

US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian Patrick McKeon has confirmed that the US needs Israel's approval in order to reopen Jerusalem's diplomatic mission for Palestinian Authority Arabs.

In a tweet, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) wrote: "Del. Sec'y of State McKeon confirmed to Sen. Hagerty today that the US needs Israel's consent to reopen the Consulate General in Jerusalem."

"Biden Administration wants to revive the Consulate in the heart of Jerusalem as a diplomatic mission to Palestinians," it wrote, adding a hashtag with the words "keep consulate closed."