PA demands: Prosecute settlers with European citizenship

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh is calling on the European Union (EU) to use its economic weight in addition to its political power to prevent further construction in "colonialist settlements in the occupied Palestinian lands" and cause the "occupation" to pay a price for it.

Shtayyeh also asked the EU to prosecute “settlers” who carry European passports and live in "colonial" settlements, in accordance with EU policy, which considers settlements illegal under international law.

The PA’s official news agency Wafa reported that Shtayyeh made the comments during a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel at the Council's headquarters in Brussels, and that he praised the EU's position on the labeling of settlement products and is now demanding that entry of these products into European markets be banned.

In addition, Shtayyeh urged the EU to immediately recognize “the state of Palestine” in order to protect the two-state solution by warning that continued construction in the settlements would make the two-state solution impossible to implement.