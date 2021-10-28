Supreme Court rules: Yehuda Glick will be banned from Temple Mount, and pay expenses

Supreme Court Judges George Kara, Yosef Elron and Ofer Grosskopf have decided to reject the appeal filed by former MK Yehuda Glick against the police's decision to ban him from the Temple Mount for three months.

The judges ordered Glick to pay expenses in the amount of 1,000 shekels.

Judge Kara ruled that "the petition should be rejected in the absence of grounds for intervention. The unique status of the Temple Mount and the high and unique sensitivity involved in the events and their implications for the security interest and foreign relations of Israel are known, and so is the authority of the police to act to maintain public order to prevent a flare-up due to incidents at the scene."

The police response to the Supreme Court listed about ten cases in which Glick deviated from the rules of conduct on the Temple Mount compound, between July 2020 and September 2021.

According to Judge Kara’s ruling, Glick's removal from the Temple Mount is within the authority of the police, and the decision to remove him was made for fear that his behavior or actions would cause harm to public safety or security.

Shai Glick, CEO of the Betzalmo organization, responded to the Supreme Court's ruling and said, "The place of trial is the place of evil. If it were not enough that they rejected the petition without even a hearing, they also imposed legal costs on the petitioner just for the sake of doing so. It is sad that the Supreme Court, which has always been attentive to the Women of the Wall due to the importance of freedom of worship, chooses to block its ears and punish the petitioner. This is first-class hypocrisy."