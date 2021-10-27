Who will you meet at The Israel Real Estate Show in NY?

The Israel Real Estate Show will take place in New York on November 14. The even is a join production of Gidon Katz and Arutz Sheva.

The following is the initial list of participants at the show.

Click here to join the event and recieve more details

Nof Tzion Project – a well-planned neighborhood with a communal atmosphere in the heart of Jerusalem with a spectacular view of the Old City. This young, vibrant community is suited to the religious demographic.

Africa Israel– one of the leading developers well-known for its dozens of projects across Israel, including private residences and apartment buildings as well as public facilities. Having earned a reputation for quality, Africa Israel projects have raised the bar of standard and luxury specifications in housing all over the country.

Tivuch Shelly – With over 30 years in the real estate business, Tivuch Shelly offers full-service marketing, helping customers with every step of the process, from finding the right community through the purchase and acquiring the mortgage. For investors, that includes rental management where necessary. The agency is currently offering 9 quality projects all over Israel.

Yigal Realty – The oldest, largest real estate agency in Beit Shemesh, the fastest-growing city in Israel. Local realtors specializing in new home developments directly from the developer, Yigal has units in all the new neighborhoods being planned in RBS: Dalet, Neve Shamir and the newest one, Mishkafayim, currently under construction adjacent to the entrance to RBS Aleph.

Gush Etzion Development Company – A veteran company established in 1984 with over 500 employees. Active in 21 towns all over the Gush, building housing, commercial projects, and managing Israel’s biggest private transportation company. Currently building close to 2,6600 and planning another 13,000. Planning the expansion of Maale Amos into a new chareidi city.

Beresheet Senior Living Community – a luxury community in the town of Motza, just outside of Jerusalem. Owned by the Lichak Group, which manage a network of upscale nursing homes. Beresheet offers high quality of life in every area – housing, health and fitness facilities, clubs and hobbies, trips, cuisine, etc. with an emphasis on providing residents with opportunities for personal growth.

Beit Tovei Ha’Ir – Senior community in the heart of chareidi Jerusalem where residents can live independent lives in their own apartments and choose to cook for themselves or enjoy communal meals, especially on Shabbat and festivals. The facility offers a wide selection of cultural activities and swimming pool, as well as an active shul that has minyanim and separate shiurim for men and women.

Nefesh B’Nefesh – This non-profit facilitates every stage of Aliyah for individuals and families from the US and Canada. NBN helps potential olim with the gamut of challenges that they must overcome, from identifying community options, investigating employment opportunities, navigating the health care system, finding appropriate education for the children and more. They also maintain contact post-aliyah to ensure proper absorption and where necessary, to refer new olim to the relevant authorities.

Shadarim – a group of 60 communities across Israel, under the leadership of Harav Shmuel Eliyahu, which seek to encourage Aliyah by: 1. Creating bonds between Jewish communities abroad and communities in Israel; and 2. facilitating the absorption process for new olim via community support. Last year, Shadarim piloted a project to ease the absorption of French-speaking families of olim and they plan to replicate that model this year for English-speakers.

Bar Ilan University International Programs – An English-language degree program for new immigrants and international students at the largest and one of the highest-rated academic institutions in Israel. The dedicated staff at this veteran program seek to ease the bureaucratic process so that participants get the most out of the student experience and integrate fully into Israeli society. Tuition is reasonable in comparison to education in the US and Europe, and various grants and scholarships are available for eligible students.

A. Universe Transit Ltd. – Providing a wide range of solutions in the area of international transportation, forwarding and storage, including relocation services and personal luggage transfer, as well as commercial packaging for industry. With over 20 years of experience, this international moving company has a reputation for reliability thanks to a skilled, professional and quality staff that provides services at the highest level.

Haifa Municipality – The third-largest city in Israel, Haifa has a special department dedicated to absorbing new olim. In addition to being home to “olim-friendly” schools, Haifa provides extracurricular enrichment programs for children as well as a range of ulpanim for young adults and professionals. Where necessary, the city will assign a personal liaison to accompany the oleh and advocate on their behalf in all areas, including finding housing, investigating employment opportunities, navigating the healthcare system, and more.

Jerusalem Municipality – Topping the Top 10 cities in Israel where olim choose to live, Jerusalem boasts a very large Anglo community. In recent years, the city has invested in a special Aliyah department that offers professional guidance pre- and post-aliyah. The department’s project managers offer targeted information on housing, education, and help with accessing various rights and discounts.

Yirmi Gold Insurance – Based in Beit Shemesh, Yirmi Gold Insurance provides clients with guidance to understand how good insurance and savings planning can help protect their families. Supplies home, car, life, health, business travel and long-term care insurance as well as pensions and savings management services.

Rotshtein Construction – Since its establishment over 60 years ago, the company has made its mark in the public and private construction market across Israel. Projects of note include Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, Haifa Refineries, the nuclear research facility in Dimona, Israel Aerial Industry buildings, etc. The company is currently building large residential complexes in Kiryat Hasharon in Netanya, Har Homa in Jerusalem, Be’er Yaakov, Ramat Gan, Modiin, Ramat Beit Shemesh, Rishon L’Tzion, Lod and more.



Jerusalem Sky – A luxury housing project in the center of Jerusalem’s chareidi neighborhoods built by the Shomrei Emunim company. Buildings are constructed to the highest standards and include a wide selection of apartments of various sizes, all built with rich technical specifications and with a view of the holy city.

Peretz Louzon – Active for over 25 years in development and construction of projects all over Israel. Specializes in projects with 50 – 100 units each, built to a high technical standard with attention to detail. Residents of Peretz-Louzon projects receive personal attention from the managers and workers from the purchasing stage and through the end of the inspection period.

Om Brothers – for the past 30 years, the Om Brothers have been developing and constructing residential, commercial and public projects. The company has earned a reputation for high quality, excellent service, superb architectural design and personal attention to each customer. Attention to detail begins with the choice of architect, through choosing top-rate professionals and materials for every stage of construction. The company has build thousands of housing units in Eilat, Netivot, Gadera, Holon, Mevaseret Zion, Jerusalem, Beersheva, Tel Aviv and Ashdod.

Magen Engineering – Over 30 years of experience developing property for residential, commercial and public use. The company has earned a reputation for excellence thanks to its strict adherence to safety and quality regulations and the implementation of advance constructions techniques. Known for delivering the finished product on time and within the original budget parameters.

