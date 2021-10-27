A Convert Bravely Tells His Story

It’s rare for a Non-Jewish couple to discover Judaism. It’s even more rare for them to fall in love with it, leave everything behind, travel across the ocean and live as fully Orthodox Jews in the land of Israel.

But for Aryeh and Miriam Abramson, it’s exactly what happened.

When Aryeh and Miriam met ten years ago, they knew that they were soulmates. The two wed, but soon after their marriage, they felt like something was deeply missing.

“We were searching for meaning in life,” explains Aryeh.

After over six months of soul-searching, the two were accidentally exposed to Judaism (a story for a different time!). And something struck a chord.

“When we were first exposed to Yiddishkeit, it was like seeing color for the very first time”, explains Aryeh with an enchanted look in his eyes.

“We had such a sparkling clarity-- After so much searching, we finally knew that we had found the truth.”

As the awe-struck couple learned more about Judaism, the clearer it became to them- They wanted to convert.

“We wanted to be a part of it in every way. Thank G-d we converted and became converts and moved to Israel. Over the years we were blessed with five kids and became very much a part of our community.”

It’s a moving story that constantly inspires their neighbors, mentors, and friends. But the inspiring couple's story has been filled with several twists and turns along the way.

“...Life became very challenging when our youngest, our adorable four-year-old Shimmy, was born with Spina Bifida. He is unable to walk independently at all and is still wheelchair-bound.”

Aryeh and Miriam live on the third floor of their Ramot apartment and the couple has to carry Shimmy and his heavyweight wheelchair up and down three flights of stairs several times a day. The family is desperate to move into a wheelchair-accessible apartment, a move which is a luxury in Israel, but they currently cannot afford to do so. So the couple must exert exhausting amounts of physical energy into transporting their child every single day.

“We are desperate to move to a ground floor apartment to make life easier on all of us but we don’t have enough funds to do so,” Aryeh explains.

The Torah commands us several times to love a convert and to help them at all costs during their time of need. After all Miriam and Aryeh have sacrificed for Judaism, they believe that the community will be there for them in their time of need. To help the Abramsons move into a wheelchair-accessible apartment and make a massive difference in their lives, click here.