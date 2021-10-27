Former US Special Envoy Greenblatt: "Settlements aren't the reason there's no peace"

Former US Special Envoy for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt responded to the report according to which US Secretary of State Binken said to Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz that the plans for new construction plans in the settlements is "unacceptable" and that the he "expects Israel to pay greater consideration in the future the US position on the settlements."

"We put out a peace plan that was described as a 'serious initiative,' Greenblatt wrote, mentioning that the plan was appreciated by numerous countries including some Arab countries.

"We created the Abraham Accords," he added. "We recognized 'settlements' aren't the reason there's no peace. The Biden administration should not fall into same old traps!"