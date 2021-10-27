Kashrut supervisors protest: 'They're hurting our livelihood'

Hundreds of kashrut (kosher) supervisors, together with neighborhood rabbis and kashrut supervisors from Tel Aviv gathered Wednesday morning for an emergency meeting following the Knesset's approval of the kashrut reform.

According to them, the reform harms thousands of kashrut supervisors around Israel.

Attorney Rafi Malachi, Director of the Histadrut's Religious Division, said, "We will not rest or be silenced until we stop this horrific decree which is hanging over all of our heads."

"This reform is a destruction of kashrut, but most of all, it financially harms you and all the citizens of Israel. It will not raise the level of kashrut, but it will raise the cost of living and make thousands of families hungry for bread," he added.

Yaniv Shapira, National Director of the Histadrut's Religious Division, turned to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett saying, "Everything is in your hands. You promised livelihood, and you and your friend in the party are cutting off the source of bread for employees of the kashrut system. What happened to you? Did you go crazy? Thousands of families are worried about their future, and you pass this reform without blinking an eyelid."

Following the conference, the supervisors marched in protest at Rabin Square, holding signs protesting the reform and Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina).