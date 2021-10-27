Number of new COVID cases continues to drop

A total of 727 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning, down from 929 new cases reported a day earlier.

The percentage of COVID tests combing back positive also fell Tuesday, declining from 0.93% a day earlier to 0.85%. That is the lowest level recorded since July 10th.

The number of known active cases of the virus across Israel dropped to 10,914, down from 10,709 a day earlier. The number of hospitalized COVID patients also fell Wednesday, declining to 342, down from 367 on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 1,325,267 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.

The number of seriously ill patients continued to fall Wednesday, sinking from 249 on Tuesday to 237. That is the fewest seriously ill COVID patients since August 3rd.

Of those 360 seriously ill patients, 154 are in critical condition, down from 156 on Tuesday. Currently, there are 137 patients on respirators, down from 139 Tuesday.

The infection coefficient, which measures the decline or expansion of the pandemic, held steady at 0.73 on October 16th, the latest day for which data is available. The reproduction coefficient (R) has remained below 1.0 since September 6th, marking a decline in the pandemic.

Thus far, a total of 8,063 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel, including three deaths on Tuesday. Two of the victims had received two doses of the COVID vaccine, while the third had received three shots, including the booster jab.