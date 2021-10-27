Spanish fascist, 18, receives German Nazi scholarship

Since then, 18-year-old Isabel Peralta has received a ten-month scholarship in Dusseldorf “to learn techniques for propaganda and combat.”

The host is the German neo-Nazi group, “Der III Weg” (the Third Way). Since Peralta’s arrival, the group has organized “citizen patrols” to intimidate political refugees in Brandenburg. The group has published its actions, saying it is “well equipped.”

“Our activists walk through frontier regions to find illegals. This time we will not sit with our arms crossed, while millions of foreigners arrive in our country,” the group said.

The young fascist was a student in the Complutense University of Madrid, where she was politically active with the Spanish neo-Nazi group “Bastion Frontal.” She is the daughter of a PP (Partido Popular, center right) activist, who reportedly disapproves of her activities.

“She made her name at the February march with her anti-Semitic comments. For those statements, the Madrid police was about to charge her with hate speech,” noted Samuels.

Now in Germany, she will face a problem with her “scholarship.” Her donors hate Muslim refugees in particular. Isabel is a great supporter of Hamas and waves banners calling for a “3rd Intifada.” Most interesting is this Hamas connection: Viewed as an ally of the extreme left, it is now revealed to be in the Nazi camp.

Rather than the student, Peralta may become the teacher that the enemy of my enemy is my friend - “Palestine.”

“Watch out for Isabel! The danger is that this Nazi 'Scholarship' program may go viral,” concluded Samuels.