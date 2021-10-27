Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt: 'End online anonymity to tackle hate crime'

Following the release of a cache of internal documents alleging that Facebook put profit before user safety Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), called to end online anonymity.

The documents, released by whistleblower Frances Haugen, alleged that Facebook put profit before user safety, which subsequently contributed to the overall increase in online hate crime.

In a statement, Rabbi Goldschmidt said: “Online hate crime has spiraled out of control – to the point where racists, homophobes, misogynists and anti-Semites are able to espouse their hate-filled views with little to no consequences.”

“Online anonymity is exploited by bad people seeking to engage in harmful activities. It has been proved time and time again that there is a direct link between online hate crime and physical violence in the real world. The concept of ‘words as weapons’ is as relevant as ever here.