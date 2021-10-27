Israel's temperatures on the rise after week of cooler weather

Though Israel recently had a bout of wintry weather, the coming week will be more similar to summer.

After a week of lower-than-average temperatures, Wednesday's weather will be mostly clear, with no significant change in temperatures.

Wednesday night will be clear or partly cloudy. Towards the weekend, temperatures will begin to rise, reaching above seasonal average.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Thursday, and the skies will be partly cloudy.

Friday will see temperatures rising again. Saturday will see temperatures slightly above seasonal average, as well as cloudy skies.