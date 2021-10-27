PM Bennett tells his own party not to discuss settlements

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called upon members of his own party to making public statements regarding government policy in Judea and Samaria, Kan reported Wednesday morning.

According to the report, Bennett is hoping to reduce tensions between his Yamina faction and left-wing parties in his coalition government, including Meretz and Labor, following government approval for new housing units in Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria – a move which drew public condemnation from some on the Left.

The government’s plans to legalize the unauthorized outpost community of Evyatar in Samaria has also drawn criticism from the government’s left-wing partners.

The Meretz faction condemned plans to normalize Evyatar, as well as the scheduled meeting of the Civil Administration’s higher planning committee, slated for Wednesday, during which thousands of additional housing units in Judea and Samaria are expected to be approved.

MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) slammed the government publicly earlier this week, saying: “When I see the right-wing and radical right-wing parties in this government, I am thankful that I feel so uncomfortable.”

“When I see the government’s policies in the occupied territories, it does not fit with my beliefs.”