School trips to Poland to resume in February

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) on Tuesday ordered to prepare for the resumption of school trips to Poland as of this coming February, Channel 13 News reported.

The trips were halted more than a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Holocaust is a major historical chapter in the history of the Jewish people and it is our duty in the education system to pass on the memory of the Holocaust to future generations," the Minister of Education said. "The trips to Poland make an important and formative contribution in passing on this memory to the graduates of the education system. They have the potential to shape the consciousness of every student on this chapter in the history of the Jewish people."

"At this time, when the skies are open, there is no reason to prevent students from participating in the trips," Shasha-Biton noted.

The ministry is considering expanding the scope of the trips to places within Israel in order to allow a wider and larger scope of students to take a significant part in them.

These trips will take place in collaboration with important museums, including Yad Vashem, the Ghetto Fighters Museum and more. In addition, the Ministry of Education is holding a discussion on extending the trip to additional destinations where students can be exposed to the memory of the Holocaust.