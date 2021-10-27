Gideon Sa'ar tries to inspire party activists

The New Hope Party, led by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, which has not been able to gain strength in the polls since the government was formed, will hold a conference next month.

The conference will be held on December 5, the night of the eighth candle of Hanukkah. New Hope activists have been asked to save the date in their calendars, but it has not yet been determined where the conference will be held.

Last week, Minister Sa'ar said that he did not oppose a diplomatic process with the Palestinian Authority, but added that the question for him was regarding the timing.

"We do not oppose a diplomatic process with the Palestinians. The question is what is a diplomatic process and what will be its conditions," Sa'ar said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio and added, "I can guarantee that when there is a real leadership among the Palestinians who wants peace, there will be a discussion with it. Everyone will come with their positions."

"If people come and say 'close your eyes when the Palestinian Authority illegally builds in Area C, pays salaries to terrorists or their families according to the severity of the attack, acts against Israel and appeals to the International Criminal Court in The Hague and acts as an enemy of the State of Israel', we say we will not provide them with more power and other assets to be used against the State of Israel."

Sa'ar added, "I look at the reality and see the establishment of a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria a few kilometers from our city centers as a great danger. After we withdrew from the Gaza Strip, we have had no military presence there and the place became a missile base against the State of Israel. The question is what will bring peace. Things have happened over the years that have led to a more realistic approach in the Israeli public regarding how to bring peace."