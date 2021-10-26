FDA meet tonight to decide on vaccines for 5-11 year olds

The FDA, a panel of experts from the US Food and Drug Administration, will convene tonight (Tuesday) to discuss the issue of administering Pfizer's corona vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. According to estimates, the panel of experts is expected to recommend emergency approval for vaccines.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Price, head of public health services at the Ministry of Health, told Channel 13 News this evening (Tuesday) that "there will also be an approval process in the State of Israel. We will not just copy-paste what they do in the United States. We will look at the data, bring this to the vaccine advisory committee and the epidemic treatment team. This time, in light of the significance of this vaccine, we will make the process more transparent and include public participation."

Alroy-Price added that "the risk to children is from the disease itself, from the symptoms in the short time after the disease and from long-term symptoms that may occur", in really healthy children the disease passes easily, even asymptomatically but then comes the element of PIMS "6-4 weeks later, and there it is already a significant illness, 60-70 percent of the children come to intensive care."

Last weekend Pfizer announced that in an experiment it conducted with the vaccine for corona, it was found that it is 90.7% effective against the virus among 5-11 year-olds. The experiment was not intended to test the effectiveness of the vaccine, as in adults, but the amount of antibodies that the body produces following the administration of the vaccine. Based on that, Pfizer announced as early as last month that the vaccine boosts the body’s immune response and provides protection against the virus. The children received one-third of the amount of vaccine given to those aged 12 and over.

The announcement also states that even in the large group of subjects, no abnormal risks were found from the vaccine. The drug company also referred to myocarditis linked to the vaccine, claiming that among 5-11 year olds tested in the trial, the rate of cases would probably be lower than cases among 12-15 year olds.

In addition, it is estimated that cases of hospitalization and coronary heart disease that have been avoided following the vaccine are far greater than the number of cases of infection that may be caused by the vaccine.