Algo: The new dating bot for religious zionists in Israel

Israel is called the Startup Nation, leading research and innovation in many areas. One such development is a new dating bot, that uses self filled out questionnaires, and finds singles a match using their own algorithm, called Algo.

Algo is an AI bot on WhatsApp, intended to learn from failures, designed to match people for dating in the zionist religious pool, looking to be set up but without needing to rely on a matchmaker.

Algo is a non-profit social enterprise built by researchers and graduates of technology units, that launched at the end of this summer.

Algo is user-friendly. Just talk to Algo for a bit on Whatsapp, fill out a short questionnaire, write some personal details down, and wait for Algo to send any suggestions.

To sign up simply click on this link>