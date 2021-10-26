Yeshiva deans ban students from donating blood until 'normal' version of forms is restored

In Har Hamor Yeshiva, Mitzpe Ramon Yeshiva and several other Zionist yeshivas, students have been told to refrain from donating blood via MDA until the original version of the documents which ask for "name of father" and "name of mother" is restored.

In recent months, several organizations have been altering official documents, replacing "father" with "parent 1" and "mother" with "parent 2."

Usually, a Magen David Adom (MDA) van arrives at Zionist yeshivas once every three months, in order to enable the students to donate blood on site.

In some yeshivas, when the administration realized that the updated version of the medical forms was to be used and would be filled out by the yeshiva students, the rabbis ordered a cessation of donations.

According to a report by Besheva correspondent Dvir Amar, a message distributed to yeshiva students at one of the yeshivas read: "In the MDA medical questionnaire forms, instead of 'father' and 'mother', 'parent 1' and 'parent 2' appear. By order of the Rosh Yeshiva shlit"a, all blood donations at the yeshiva are canceled and no young man or yeshiva student may, even privately, go and sign this form until it is restored to normal."