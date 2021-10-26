Partner cellular service experiencing disruptions

Customers of Partner telecommunications have been reporting problems with accessing the internet via their cellular phones on Tuesday, and many are also experiencing problems with the company’s fiber-optic network, which has only been intermittently operational.

A large number of customers have also reported problems making and receiving phone calls.

The company has yet to issue an official response to the media, but it has been telling its customers that, “Cellular networks are currently overloaded, causing slower web browsing for some of our customers. We are doing what we can to deal with the overload and to restore full functionality to internet browsing.”