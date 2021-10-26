Israel cancels Morocco travel warning after more than a decade

Israel's National Security Council on Monday canceled a travel warning to Morocco that had been in effect for more than a decade, saying the decision was made following an assessment that the estimated level of threat to Israelis in Morocco declined.

“The estimated level of threat in Morocco has dropped. At the same time, it is advisable to continue to exercise increased vigilance while staying in the country,” the National Security Council said.

The move follows the agreement to normalize ties signed between Israel and Morocco in December of last year.

The two countries later signed an agreement that will see direct flights launched between them.

In August, Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita hosted his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in the first visit by an Israeli Foreign Minister to Morocco since 2003.

The Moroccan government recently announced it would review and ratify two bilateral cooperation treaties that were signed with Israel during Lapid’s visit to Morocco.