Biden to school kids: My job is to ‘avoid’ answering media questions

U.S. President Joe Biden joked to a group of elementary school kids on Monday that an important job he had as president was to “avoid” answering questions from the media.

As he was completing his talk to New Jersey school children, Biden stopped speaking and pointed at the assembled reporters in the back of the East End Elementary classroom.

"As president, see all these people here? They're with you all the time,” Biden said. "They get to ask you all kinds of questions, and you try to figure out how you’re gonna avoid answering them sometimes.”

The president, whose tenure has been marked by a somewhat testy relationship with the White House press corps, then let out a laugh.

Biden has been repeatedly criticized for losing his patience with media questions – including telling a reporter asking a poignant question about the Taliban that “I don’t trust… you” – and for limited press access. His media appearances have also earned the ire of reporters and commentators for being overly scripted and brief.

Biden has walked off the stage and refused to take questions from reporters on multiple occasions. During the last few weeks, he has refused to answer press questions on the disappointing September jobs report, the historically high level of inflation, and the ongoing supply chain crisis.

On October 13, Biden turned his back on questions from reporters after speaking about the supply chain crisis wreaking havoc on the American economy. He then walked off the stage.

In June, Biden famously snapped at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, having to later apologize for saying to her in answer to a question about Putin, “I’m not confident I’m going to change his behavior. What the hell? What do you do all the time?” and ending the confrontation by saying to the reporter, “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business.”