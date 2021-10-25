

Watch: IDF opens northern border for Lebanese farmers In gesture of goodwill, IDF allows Lebanese farmers to harvest olive trees in Israeli territory. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

IDF Spokesperson IDF opens northern border to Lebanese farmers In light of the economic situation in Lebanon, and as a gesture of goodwill to the Lebanese people, the IDF opened the border to agricultural workers from Al Jabal, Itaron and Balida. The IDF allowed the workers to cross the Blue Line a certain distance into Israel, allowing them to harvest olive trees in Israeli territory. This gesture was reported to the Lebanese side by UNIFIL.



