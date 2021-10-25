Minister Kahana: No room for US consulate to PA in Jerusalem

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana responded today (Monday) in the Knesset plenum to a no-confidence motion which was tabled over the Biden Administration's plans to reopen the US consulate to the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem.

"In July 1980, a Basic Law stipulated that Jerusalem was the capital of the State of Israel. In December 2017, the previous US administration recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel. This recognition was also adopted by the current administration. Therefore, the position of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister is that there is no room for an American consulate that provides services to Palestinians in Jerusalem," said Minister Kahana.

"The situation in which for decades, including during the previous prime minister's tenure, such a consulate operated in the city and conducted extensive political activity with the Palestinians from there, is an anomaly that cannot be returned to.

Kahana noted that this position has been expressed to the Americans several times. "The nature of our relationship with the Americans is such that we prefer to manage the disagreements between us in a quiet and discreet manner."

"We are under the impression that most of the work on the issue recently stems from the Likud primaries, and the desire of people to make the matter personal. It is a pity, the media noise at this time only harms Israel's interests," the minister concluded.