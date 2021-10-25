Every Engagement Is Happy. But This One Left Everyone Speechless

It was the night of her daughter’s engagement, and as Libi Schwartz looked around her crowded Israeli living room, she was moved. Her friends and family were just as emotional as she was, and there was hardly a dry eye in the room. Her daughter Leah always had so much going for her-- Intelligent, fun-loving, kind-hearted and full of character. Yet despite all of her wonderful qualities, dating was a bumpy road for quite a number of years and Leah had received surprisingly very few suggestions.

Oh, and Leah had cerebral palsy.

When Leah was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at age two, Libi and her husband made up their minds-- They wouldn’t let their daughter’s disability get in the way of her happiness. And incredibly, their efforts now have paid off.

“Throughout Leah’s entire life we invested as much as possible into her success through treatments, surgeries, therapies, etc," explains Libi.

"l left my job to be her caretaker and we did everything in our hands to make sure she could have an independent life. We didn’t want her disability to hold her back and Thank G-d, she’s come so, so very far.”

Leah’s family was thrilled when she announced two months ago that she had met the one. And when Leah and her fiance entered the living room on the night of her engagement, her family and friends were all amazed by what they saw. Her fiance had cerebral palsy as well.

“Her fiance is a wonderful and kind man,” said Libi emotionally. “I am just so happy for them.”

But there's just one problem.

In a moving video, Leah's mother describes why after all that her daughter has been through, it might not be enough.

CLICK HERE TO HELP