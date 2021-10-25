Bedouin woman dies following exorcism

Three people, Bedouins from the Negev region, have been arrested in connection with the death under suspicious circumstances of a 26-year-old woman, the wife of one of the suspects.

According to police, the woman was brought for treatment to a clinic in the Negev town of Tel Sheva but was pronounced dead. Police were summoned and transferred the body to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, opening an investigation into the circumstances, which appear to have involved a form of exorcism.

Several accounts relate that the woman was brought by her husband to a sheikh in order to have demons or evil spirits of some form driven out of her. During the ceremony, the woman collapsed and was rushed to the clinic where a doctor attempted to treat her.

The sheikh, a 64-year-old man, the doctor, a man of 34, and the woman’s husband, 25, are now all in detention and will be brought before the Beer Sheva District Court for a hearing at which police will request an extension of their detention.