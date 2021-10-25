Woman sprays synagogue-goers in Petah Tikva with pepper spray, 3 injured

Three people suffered light injuries Sunday evening when a woman entered a synagogue in central Israel and sprayed worshippers in the face with pepper spray.

The incident occurred at a synagogue on Rabbi Herzog Street in Petah Tikva, when a woman briefly entered the building and sprayed several worshippers in the face with pepper spray.

Police were called to the scene, with officers quickly locating and arresting the suspect.

In a statement released Sunday night, police said the circumstances behind the attack were unclear.

“The police have opened an investigation into the circumstances behind the incident in which a woman sprayed pepper spray inside a synagogue on Rabbi Herzog Street in Petah Tikva. The suspect has been arrested and taken for questioning. The circumstances of the incident are being checked.”

Witnesses told BeHadrei Haredim that the suspect appeared to be mentally ill.

Emergency first responders said the three victims suffered difficulty breathing and a feeling of burning on the skin, and that one of the three was evacuated to a local hospital for treatment.