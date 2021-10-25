New questions on Alec Baldwin movie set shooting
Former ATF deputy assistant director speaks to Fox News about shooting that took place on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie.
Tags: Trending Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
|
MainAll NewsMusic & EntertainmentNew questions on Alec Baldwin movie set shooting
New questions on Alec Baldwin movie set shooting
Former ATF deputy assistant director speaks to Fox News about shooting that took place on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie.
Tags: Trending Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
top