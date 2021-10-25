Khamenei: Countries that normalized ties with Israel 'sinned'

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Sunday that Arab nations that normalized ties with Israel last year have "sinned" and should reverse such moves, AFP reported.

"Some governments have unfortunately made errors - have made big errors and have sinned in normalizing (their relations) with the usurping and oppressive Zionist regime," Khamenei said, referring to Israel.

"It is an act against Islamic unity, they must return from this path and make up for this big mistake," Khamenei added, in a speech marking a public holiday honoring the birth of the Prophet Mohammed.

"If the unity of Muslims is achieved, the Palestinian question would definitely be resolved in the best fashion," Khamenei added.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco normalized ties with Israel in 2020, as part of the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration.

Khamenei regularly attacks Israel, most recently this past May, when he called on Muslim nations to keep fighting against Israel, which he said was not a state but a "terrorist garrison" against Palestinian Arabs.

In one incident, the Iranian Supreme Leader posted a tweet in which he threatened to implement the Nazi "Final Solution" against the Jewish state.

After then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to those threats, Khamenei asserted that, in using the term “Final Solution”, he did not refer to Jews but rather only to the State of Israel.