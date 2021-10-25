Meretz, Labor leaders demand: Update us ahead of controversial decisions

A heated discussion took place on Sunday in the forum of the leaders of the coalition parties in the Prime Minister's Office.

The leaders of the Labor and Meretz parties, Ministers Merav Michaeli and Nitzan Horowitz, were outraged that they were not updated before Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that six organizations affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) would be designated as terrorist organizations.

Kan 11 News reported that the Defense Minister was not present at the meeting, but Michaeli and Horowitz demanded that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett not surprise them with controversial decisions.

A Meretz source said the party finds Gantz's conduct unacceptable, adding, "It cannot go on like this."

Minister Tamar Zandberg noted on Saturday night that "three of the organizations are old and well-known human rights organizations. Many times human rights, the left and opposition to the occupation are tied by terrorism - this is not the case."

Earlier on Sunday, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev commented on the decision, saying, "I am a member of the political-security cabinet, and the issue did not come up there. It raises question marks."