British singer Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19

Popular British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran revealed on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation.

In an Instagram post, Sheeran said he will be doing as many of his planned interviews and performances as possible from his home while quarantining.

"Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe," he wrote.

Sheeran did not mention how he may have contracted the virus. Last week, according to The Associated Press, he performed in London at the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

During that event, the report noted, Sheeran was photographed in conversation with Prince William, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and actor Emma Watson.