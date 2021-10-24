UN envoy criticizes Israeli construction plans

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, on Sunday condemned the Israeli government after it issued tenders to market about 1,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria.

“Today, the Israeli authorities announced tenders for the construction of more than 1,300 housing units in the occupied West Bank,” said Wennesland.

“I am deeply concerned by continued Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. I reiterate that all settlements are illegal under international law, remain a substantial obstacle to peace, and must cease immediately,” he added.

The statement came after the Israel Land Authority, At the direction of Housing and Construction Minister Ze'ev Elkin, issued the tenders.

Among the tenders that are being marketed are 346 housing units in Beit El, 42 housing units in Elkana and another 50 housing units at a reduced price. In Beitar Illit, 252 housing units will be built.

This coming Wednesday, the construction of 3,144 housing units in Judea and Samaria will be approved. The Supreme Planning Council of the Civil Administration will also approve, among other things, the outline plan of Mitzpe Dani in the area of ​​Ma'ale Mikhmas in the Binyamin region.