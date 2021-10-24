Tombstone claims woman was 'murdered by COVID ward'

A grave marker recently put in place for a woman who died last month has drawn attention across Israel, after images of it were uploaded to social media networks.

The unusual grave marker claims that the woman whose remains are interred beneath was “murdered” by the hospital staff at the COVID ward in Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

“Murdered by Beilinson Hospital in the coronavirus ward on the 20th of September 2021. May her blood be avenged.” the grave marker reads.

The woman in question was 71 at the time of her death, was rushed to the hospital after suffered a pulmonary embolism and a heart attack.

Hospital officials responded Sunday afternoon, condemning the claims made on the grave marker.

“Serious, incitement, and lacking any basis in fact,” officials said.

“The woman in question was elderly and unvaccinated when she was brought to the hospital after being treated at home for a significant period,” the hospital said in a statement. “She was admitted after suffering a heart attack and a pulmonary embolism, and passed away with a raging case of COVID.”

“The COVID ward staff at the hospital, who treated and continue to treat hundreds of patients with dedication and professionalism are working day and night to save lives.”

But the deceased woman's bereaved husband, Shlomo, denied that his wife had been infected with COVID.

Speaking with Channel 12 Sunday evening, Shlomo, whose last name was redacted, emphasized that while some family members had urged his wife not to get vaccinated, he backs the use of the Pfizer vaccine and has himself received three doses of the shot.

"It has saved a lot of people," Shlomo said.

Nevertheless, Shlomo disputed Beilinson Hospital's claims that his wife had been infected with COVID, and said that the hospital had refused to disclose information regarding his wife's hospitalization.

"It is impossible to know what happened with my wife, what they did to her, what they gave her. They won't release anything."