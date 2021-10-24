"Torat Le'hima" call to remove Ben Barak from office

The organization "Torat Le'hima" demands that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid remove MK Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid) from his position as chairman of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, after returning to work the Muslim aide who posed for pictures and spoke with and terrorist leaders.

A letter sent by the organization to Prime Minister Bennett said: "If it seemed that the public would take a symbolic step in firing the maid, who while exposed to sensitive security information associates with terrorist supporters, then tonight MK Ben Barak spat in the face of the people of Israel and harmed Israel's security, just to feel 'enlightened' and please his terrorist supporters In the coalition."

According to them, "there is no red or black line that this man will not cross and the public is paying the price. This is a loss of values and Ram Ben Barak's security past will not be able to hide him."

HaKol HaYehudi's website revealed about a week and a half ago that MK Bam Barak's parliamentary assistant participated in the course and was photographed with senior sheiks and terrorist supporters. One of them supported suicide bombings and was questioned by the police only about two weeks ago.

Ben Barak, who was abroad at the time of the discovery, decided to hold an inquiry following the report and froze the consultant's work until his return to Israel. "Tonight I froze her activities in the staff of my office until I returned from a visit abroad. When I return to Israel, I will make an in-depth inquiry into questions that have arisen regarding its conduct. I will accept my conclusions accordingly, "MK Ben Barak added, clarifying:" As chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, I will always put the miracle of state security before any other consideration."

Yesterday, in an interview with Channel 12 News, he responded to the allegations against her and announced that he would return her to her sensitive job: "The publication is incorrect and she did not participate in any forum. My assistant is a religious Arab, who prays in al-Aqsa sometimes. At the same event, she did something with tour guides at the mosque. At the end of the course, people came there, where she was photographed with them and one of them is unsympathetic."

"I decided to suspend her until I find out," he added. "I investigated this, including a conversation with a Knesset officer and with GSS personnel. Maybe she will hear it through you - but I decided to put her back to work. The wrong thing is that I did not know about it in advance and I think she was wrong in her judgment."