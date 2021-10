A 69-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a train at the Havatzelet interchange near Netanya on Sunday.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Eliezer Lifschitz, one of the first responders at the scene, said: "Unfortunately, the man's death was pronounced at the scene due to the severity of the injuries that he suffered as a result of the accident. According to eyewitnesses, he was hit by the train while he was working near the train tracks."