Bennett refuses calls from Putin during Shabbat

In light of the prolongation of the meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place on Friday afternoon in the city of Sochi, Bennett postponed his return to Israel and remained in Russia with his entourage and Minister Ze'ev Elkin.

On Saturday, a phone call was received from the Russian president's office, stating that President Putin wanted to talk to Prime Minister Bennett. Bennett's entourage replied to Putin's office that the prime minister keeps Shabbat and will only answer a call if it is an urgent matter.

Arutz Sheva has learned that even after repeated attempts to talk to Bennett on Saturday, his aides replied to the hosts that the Israeli prime minister speaks on the phone on Saturday only about issues that cannot be postponed.

When Shabbat ended, Putin called Bennett, inquired about his well-being after the weekend and thanked him for their good and in-depth meeting. Prime Minister Bennett thanked the Russian president for his warm hospitality and their meeting, which he said will help strengthen ties between the two countries.

President Putin invited the prime minister and his wife to visit the city of St. Petersburg. Bennett accepted the invitation and replied that he would be happy to visit the city at a later date,