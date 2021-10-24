Regev doubles down on calling MK Ben Barak a 'hater of Israel'

Former Culture and Sports Minister MK Miri Regev (Likud) caused a stir in the Knesset last week when she accused MK Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid) of "hating Israel."

While the Likud has condemned her statement, Regev continues to stand by it. Speaking to KAN Reshet Bet, she said: "What would you call a person who is chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and employs as an assistant someone who meets with sheiks who incite and support terrorism?"

Regev added about the former deputy head of the Mossad: "What he did in the past - he did in the past. I was also an IDF spokesman and they dressed me in a Nazi uniform."

MK Ben Barak, decided to reinstate his Muslim assistant who was photographed with a terrorist supporter on the Temple Mount.

In an interview with Channel 12 News on Saturday night, Ben Barak responded to the allegations against her and said, "The publication is incorrect and she did not participate in any forum. My assistant, a religious Arab, prays at Al-Aqsa sometimes and at the event in question she did something with tour guides at the mosque. At the end of the tour, people who were there showed up, she was photographed with them and one of them is a person who has made unsympathetic remarks."

"I decided to suspend her until I clarified the matter. I investigated this, including a conversation with the Knesset officer and with Israel Security Agency personnel. Maybe she will hear this through you - but I have decided to reinstate her. The only thing that is wrong about this is that I did not know about it in advance and I think she was wrong in her judgment," the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee added. He further claimed that his assistants were not exposed to any sensitive materials being discussed the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Earlier today, MK Avi Dichter of the Likud condemned Regev's statement. In an interview with Aryeh Golan here on Kan Reshet Bet, Dichter said: "Miri is to intelligent to make such statements. I have known Ram Ben Barak for over 40 years - both as a soldier in the Sayeret Matkal and then I accompanied him from a distance, both in the Matkal and in the Mossad - to say about him 'hates Israel' is shameful." Likud MK Miki Zohar also condemned Regev's remarks yesterday.