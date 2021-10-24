Shaked to Smotrich: "How many lies will you continue to spread?"

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) responded last night (Sunday) to a tweet published by MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) accusing Shaked of being "two-faced."

Shaked wrote in response: '' How many lies will you continue to spread? It was you who overthrew the Citizenship Law, you sold the 'immigration' spin, the Electricity Law goes through a limited outline and the demand to open the balancing grants came from the heads of Judea and Samaria including your confidant Yisrael Malachi who told me: 'I will explain to everyone, this is a historic opportunity, please do It'. Instead of tweeting about it, talk to him."

Earlier, Smotrich wrote: "Who are you right-wingers who are still buying Shaked's double-facedness? She is strengthened in this government, surrenders to the Citizenship Law, surrenders to the Electricity Law, surrenders to the establishment of three more settlements and the continued abandonment of the Bedouin in the Negev, surrenders and changes the formula of balancing grants to transfer billions to the Islamic movement, and you buy her "right-wing" act?"

News commentator Amit Segal from Channel 12 on Friday referred to attempts to pass a law against former Prime Minister Netanyahu and thus strengthen the legal system against elected public figures.

"It seems that the conditions of entry into this government are a complete neglect of all your positions," Segal attacked. "What is all the surprise over Ayelet Shaked? Although she said she will not sit with Ra'am and did, will not sit with Tibi and did, will not sit with Meretz and did, will not sit with Ibtisam Mara'ana and did, but on these issues you mentioned now, they were her initial positions. Gideon Sa'ar also has no claim, he was interviewed on the eve of the election and said he was considering supporting this law."

"The main argument is against Naftali Bennett's silence on this issue. The law will not be Netanyahu's Law, but the Mandelblit Law or the next Attorney General of Israel Law, and the question is whether we will entrust millions of citizens to one official and more when this official is someone who for years had his case made for him."

Segal stressed: '' I oppose this law, it's a bitter mistake, but me and you aside, Naftali Bennett - at the end of the day right wing means, among other things, opposition to one senior official, no matter his rank, determining the fate of millions. How do I know? Because Naftali Bennett himself said so."

"The fact that Bennett is now silent raises very difficult thoughts about Naftali Bennett's ideological backbone. Did Netanyahu also supported this law? It was one of the Likud's most embarrassing moments. To overthrow Ehud Olmert, they agreed to sell their principles.

"In my opinion, it is true that Bennett dealt with a lot from Netanyahu, and it is true that Elkin and Sa'ar came out with very difficult conclusions from these two years (with Netanyahu), but what is this like? It is like people in the coalition being angry with Avigdor Lieberman and the right-wingers if they say 'Come on, clear out Nokdim,' and this is the meaning of the ideological concession made by Naftali Bennett and, as far as it is depends on him, he will do so despite Ayelet Shaked's objections."