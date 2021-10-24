Report: Internal Likud poll stirring up the party

An internal survey conducted by the Likud party examined the popularity of the members on its slate in the event of an election for the leadership of the movement, causing great tension within the party, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the former head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, who is mentioned as a potential candidate for the Likud leadership, came in first in the poll, and was followed by MK Amir Ohana. In third, fourth and fifth places: MKs David Amsalem, Yariv Levin and Galit Distel-Atbaryan.

In sixth place is Avi Dichter, in the seventh place is Nir Barkat, Eli Cohen comes in eighth and Yoav Galant comes in ninth. Places 10, 11 and 12 are occupied by Gal Hirsch, political commentator Jacob Bardugo and Israel’s Ambassador to the US and UN, Gilad Erdan.

MK Distel-Atbaryan has even said in closed-door talks that in her opinion, Ohana is best suited to lead the Likud in the future, according to Channel 12 News.

MK David Bitan responded to the report and said, "There is no such poll. This is fake."